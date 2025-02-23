Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Cut to GBX 25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 35 ($0.44) to GBX 25 ($0.32) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tullow Oil
Tullow Oil Stock Up 0.1 %
Insider Transactions at Tullow Oil
In other news, insider Roald Goethe acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,268.48). Company insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.
About Tullow Oil
Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tullow Oil
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.