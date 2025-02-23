Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Cut to GBX 25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 35 ($0.44) to GBX 25 ($0.32) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of LON:TLW opened at GBX 16.32 ($0.21) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1,776.31. Tullow Oil has a 12-month low of GBX 15.62 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 40.32 ($0.51). The firm has a market cap of £301.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, insider Roald Goethe acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($25,268.48). Company insiders own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Tullow is an independent energy company that is building a better future through responsible oil and gas development in Africa. The Company’s operations are focused on its West-African producing assets in Ghana, Gabon and Côte d’Ivoire, alongside a material discovered resource base in Kenya. Tullow is committed to becoming Net Zero on its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 and has a Shared Prosperity strategy that delivers lasting socio-economic benefits for its host nations.

