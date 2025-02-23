Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.36, but opened at $7.11. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 364,106 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 85,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 109,286 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 70.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,411 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

