TWFG (TWFG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TWFG (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TWFG Stock Down 3.9 %

TWFG stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 122.61 and a quick ratio of 122.61. TWFG has a 52-week low of $21.31 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of TWFG from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of TWFG in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TWFG currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

TWFG Company Profile

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

