UBS Group Cuts Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $60.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised Celanese to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Celanese from $120.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of CE stock opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Research analysts expect that Celanese will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Celanese by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,500,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,931,000 after acquiring an additional 136,994 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Celanese by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 213,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,049,000 after acquiring an additional 130,037 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Celanese by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 160,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in Celanese by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 233,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after acquiring an additional 41,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,606 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

