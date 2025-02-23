UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TOST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Toast from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas lowered Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Toast from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.09.

Get Toast alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TOST

Toast Stock Performance

Toast stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,764.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Toast will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Yuan sold 189,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $8,162,652.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,551,635.29. This represents a 48.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $5,225,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,575,534.04. The trade was a 44.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,564 shares of company stock worth $13,577,845 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,474,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,186,000 after buying an additional 4,147,430 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Toast by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,961,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,657,000 after acquiring an additional 785,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,853,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403,896 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter worth $438,301,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,325,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,689,000 after purchasing an additional 206,789 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.