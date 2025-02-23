UBS Group Increases Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $45.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $54.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $33.05 and a 12 month high of $57.32.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $920.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.67 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 45.89%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 33.75%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,149.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

