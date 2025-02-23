UBS Group Lowers Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Price Target to C$19.00

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at UBS Group from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IVN. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.55.

TSE IVN opened at C$14.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.51 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 20.86. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1-year low of C$13.84 and a 1-year high of C$21.32.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Senior Officer Chao (Peter) Zhou sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.00, for a total value of C$91,200.00. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

