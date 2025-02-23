Unity Software (NYSE:U) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on U. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised shares of Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

NYSE:U opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, Director David Helgason sold 7,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $207,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,539.85. The trade was a 42.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $6,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,648,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,276,612.92. The trade was a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 762,597 shares of company stock worth $18,732,374. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

