Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Cut to $160.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.72% from the stock’s previous close.

OLED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Universal Display from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OLED

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $157.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.80. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $140.17 and a 52-week high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $162.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. Analysts predict that Universal Display will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Display

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,784,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $699,435,000 after acquiring an additional 67,590 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,838,000 after acquiring an additional 69,043 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,806,000 after acquiring an additional 101,963 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 683,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,975,000 after acquiring an additional 251,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,924,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Display

(Get Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.