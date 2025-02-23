Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,862 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $28,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,500,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,950,000 after buying an additional 55,014 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,554,000 after buying an additional 156,380 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Unum Group by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 52,813 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Unum Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Unum Group from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Unum Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of UNM opened at $74.07 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 17.74%.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total transaction of $769,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,292.84. This trade represents a 15.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

