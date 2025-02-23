UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,647,435 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 6,264,307 shares.The stock last traded at $9.03 and had previously closed at $8.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.40 target price for the company.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TIGR

UP Fintech Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 492.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,599,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,173,000 after buying an additional 4,654,351 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 808.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,817,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,743,000 after buying an additional 1,617,702 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 2,631.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,620,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after buying an additional 1,561,617 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the fourth quarter valued at $8,105,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in UP Fintech by 841.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 888,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 794,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.