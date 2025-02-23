Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $30.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Upbound Group traded as low as $26.36 and last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 674137 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.64.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Upbound Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stephens started coverage on Upbound Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Upbound Group

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,245.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,883.80. This trade represents a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Upbound Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,781,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,804,000 after purchasing an additional 113,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Upbound Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,328,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,913,000 after buying an additional 92,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Upbound Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,028,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,883,000 after buying an additional 43,814 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,217,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after acquiring an additional 54,427 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,417,000 after acquiring an additional 60,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 2.05.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

