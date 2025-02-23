Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on URBN. Morgan Stanley upgraded Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $52.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $60.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 495,296 shares in the company, valued at $25,012,448. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,469 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,765,000 after acquiring an additional 18,249 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,073,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,433,000 after buying an additional 62,019 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

