V2X (VVX) to Release Earnings on Monday

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of V2X stock opened at $42.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.55. V2X has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

VVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V2X in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of V2X in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of V2X in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of V2X in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

