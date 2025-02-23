Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 6,202 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Suzano were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Suzano in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Suzano during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Suzano by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suzano Price Performance

SUZ stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.16. Suzano S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Suzano Cuts Dividend

About Suzano

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3366 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Suzano’s payout ratio is 41.27%.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

