Van ECK Associates Corp Has $633,000 Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in DaVita were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DaVita by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,846,000 after acquiring an additional 92,014 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in DaVita by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 316,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in DaVita by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 292,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,874,000 after acquiring an additional 56,389 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in DaVita by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 264,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,712,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in DaVita by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 189,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE DVA opened at $142.33 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.78 and a 12 month high of $179.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.03 and a 200-day moving average of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 115.48% and a net margin of 7.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on DVA

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.