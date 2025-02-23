Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $361.04 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.08 and a fifty-two week high of $415.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $10.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $0.96. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $384.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.