VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Bought by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 738.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYD. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $274,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 36,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period.

BATS:HYD opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.24.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2067 per share. This is an increase from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

