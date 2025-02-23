Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 604,082 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 477% from the previous session’s volume of 104,698 shares.The stock last traded at $106.88 and had previously closed at $107.59.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.90.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,299,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,124,000 after buying an additional 61,310 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 147,691.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 768,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,178,000 after buying an additional 767,997 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,272,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 334,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,268,000 after buying an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,786,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

