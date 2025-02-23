Ventum Cap Mkts Comments on Ero Copper Q4 Earnings

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst C. Mackay anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Ventum Financial decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$28.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$30.38.

Ero Copper Price Performance

ERO opened at C$18.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.70. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$18.12 and a twelve month high of C$32.89.

Insider Transactions at Ero Copper

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$19.44 per share, with a total value of C$194,400.00. Corporate insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.