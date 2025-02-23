Ventum Cap Mkts Weighs in on Ero Copper Q4 Earnings

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst C. Mackay anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

ERO opened at $12.79 on Friday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Ero Copper by 2,172.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 57,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 55,163 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ero Copper by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,909,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 198,800 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ero Copper by 100.0% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ero Copper by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 775,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 28,999 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ero Copper

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.