Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.91.
VG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Venture Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.
Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.
