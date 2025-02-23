Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,838 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 10,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,600,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558,306 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 271.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,915,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860,181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,864,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,746 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $110,517,000. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth $93,481,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT opened at $95.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $61.25 and a 1 year high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $11,353,152.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,549.57. This trade represents a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,271,064.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,750. The trade was a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

