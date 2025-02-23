Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 26.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) were down 26.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.57). Approximately 5,172,123 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,218% from the average daily volume of 392,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.37) target price on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th.
Videndum Price Performance
Videndum Company Profile
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
