Videndum (LON:VID) Shares Down 30.3% – Should You Sell?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 30.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.30 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 43.24 ($0.55). Approximately 6,276,511 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,386% from the average daily volume of 422,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.78).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.37) target price on shares of Videndum in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Friday, December 13th.
Videndum Price Performance
About Videndum
Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.
Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.
