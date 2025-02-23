Vitesse Energy (VTS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTSGet Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Vitesse Energy stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. Vitesse Energy has a 52 week low of $20.54 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $777.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Vitesse Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Vitesse Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Vitesse Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Insider Transactions at Vitesse Energy

In related news, VP Michael Sabol sold 6,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $179,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,073.70. This represents a 9.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mike Morella sold 8,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $217,336.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,304.35. This represents a 9.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vitesse Energy

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

