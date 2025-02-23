Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA) Receives $4.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZLA. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

VZLA opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.96. Vizsla Silver has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.17 million, a PE ratio of -208.00 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZLA. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Vizsla Silver by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 56,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vizsla Silver by 29.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vizsla Silver during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vizsla Silver during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 22.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

