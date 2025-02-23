Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,080,643 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 1,501,059 shares.The stock last traded at $41.95 and had previously closed at $41.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAY. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Waystar from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Waystar from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Waystar from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.64.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.29 million. Equities research analysts predict that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven M. Oreskovich sold 16,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $564,810.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,727.38. This represents a 8.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waystar in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Waystar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Waystar during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in Waystar during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Waystar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

