WEBTOON Entertainment (WBTN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect WEBTOON Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WEBTOON Entertainment Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WBTN opened at $10.49 on Friday. WEBTOON Entertainment has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $25.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WBTN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on WEBTOON Entertainment from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEBTOON Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

