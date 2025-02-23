Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Etsy

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Etsy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Etsy to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Etsy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Etsy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day moving average is $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $74.82.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $852.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,309,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $651,056,000 after buying an additional 56,772 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 183.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961,952 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,067,000 after buying an additional 3,861,668 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Etsy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,421,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,751,000 after buying an additional 235,550 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,527,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,583,000 after acquiring an additional 522,111 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,748,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,452,000 after acquiring an additional 188,386 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $83,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,437.32. This trade represents a 6.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 17.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

