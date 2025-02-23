Wedbush Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Wedbush decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Genuine Parts in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GPC. Loop Capital started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Genuine Parts to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.63.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GPC opened at $121.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $112.74 and a one year high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.07.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Genuine Parts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total value of $194,214.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,698.46. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.68%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

