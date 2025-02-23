Wedbush Issues Pessimistic Outlook for ORIC Earnings

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ORIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

NASDAQ ORIC opened at $7.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.21. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.01.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,982,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,845,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,555,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 424,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 152.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 247,863 shares during the period. Finally, Diadema Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 24,660 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $204,184.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,205.44. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 8,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $73,278.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,214.20. This trade represents a 15.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,361 shares of company stock valued at $350,749. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

