Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Price Target to $14.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Shares of RIVN opened at $12.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 66.26% and a negative net margin of 95.51%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $975,005.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 863,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,784,877.65. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,183.76. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,788 shares of company stock worth $5,024,431 in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 63.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

