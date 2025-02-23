Wells Fargo & Company Cuts National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target to $38.00

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s current price.

NSA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.56.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,759,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,979,000 after purchasing an additional 80,923 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,679,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,208,000 after purchasing an additional 506,398 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,548,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,941,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,604,000 after purchasing an additional 113,973 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,664,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,214,000 after purchasing an additional 358,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

