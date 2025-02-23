Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $52.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OXY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

NYSE:OXY opened at $50.42 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $71.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 763,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.82 per share, with a total value of $35,724,455.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 264,941,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,557,799.42. This trade represents a 0.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 6,854,394 shares of company stock valued at $315,101,532 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Rule One Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $14,199,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 990,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,942,000 after acquiring an additional 50,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $2,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

