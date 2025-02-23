Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Stock

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $54.65 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $33.05 and a one year high of $57.32. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $920.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.67 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 4.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 33.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

