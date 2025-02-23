Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Price

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.09.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXR

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $155.85 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $131.02 and a 12 month high of $184.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $1,110,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This represents a 31.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,390,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,412,894,000 after purchasing an additional 227,006 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,246,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,094,000 after purchasing an additional 516,941 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,647,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,229,000 after purchasing an additional 24,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,064,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,520,000 after purchasing an additional 104,986 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.