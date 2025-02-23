Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Price

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.20% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.18.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in CubeSmart by 9,614.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in CubeSmart by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
