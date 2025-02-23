Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Price

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $305.00 to $322.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.06.

Insulet Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $282.80 on Friday. Insulet has a twelve month low of $160.19 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insulet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. The trade was a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $3,470,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,240. This represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Insulet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Insulet by 633.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Insulet by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

