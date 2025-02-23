Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Stock Price

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.55.

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. Ryan Specialty has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.28.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $2,334,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,942. This represents a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,451 shares of company stock worth $20,907,793. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ryan Specialty by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

