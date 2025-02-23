Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target to $93.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Globus Medical from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.91.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Price Performance

GMED stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.03. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $49.33 and a 1 year high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $657.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.19 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 4.09%. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $1,250,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 698.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.