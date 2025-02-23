Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 172.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE WY opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 145.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cibc World Mkts raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WY

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.