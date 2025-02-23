What is B. Riley’s Estimate for Rogers Q3 Earnings?

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Rogers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Rogers’ current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.75 million. Rogers had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 3.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Rogers stock opened at $85.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.65. Rogers has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.85 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 810.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Rogers by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Rogers by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Rogers by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Rogers in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

