What is B. Riley’s Forecast for Globalstar Q4 Earnings?

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEARCA:GSAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globalstar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Globalstar’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Globalstar’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GSAT. StockNews.com upgraded Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Globalstar from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Globalstar Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSAT opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.59. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -689.00 and a beta of 1.07. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 14,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $31,840.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,744.85. This represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Monroe III bought 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,334,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,801,589. This represents a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,030,000 shares of company stock worth $5,987,000 and sold 3,680,851 shares worth $8,136,154. Insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Globalstar by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globalstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

