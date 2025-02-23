What is B. Riley’s Forecast for TCMD Q1 Earnings?

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) – B. Riley reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Tactile Systems Technology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. B. Riley analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tactile Systems Technology’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

TCMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $15.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. Tactile Systems Technology has a fifty-two week low of $11.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $85.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.39 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC lifted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

