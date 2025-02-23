What is Northland Capmk’s Forecast for GRRR Q1 Earnings?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gorilla Technology Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Gorilla Technology Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Gorilla Technology Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Gorilla Technology Group from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of GRRR stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. Gorilla Technology Group has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $34.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRRR. Anson Funds Management LP boosted its position in Gorilla Technology Group by 3,360.4% during the fourth quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 582,661 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,389,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $737,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

