What is Roth Capital’s Forecast for Gentherm Q2 Earnings?

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Gentherm in a report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. The consensus estimate for Gentherm’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Gentherm’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.29 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

THRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Report on Gentherm

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $33.08 on Friday. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 75,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 280.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 84,207 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 21,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $795,774. This represents a 11.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $55,659.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,413 shares in the company, valued at $576,490.74. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.