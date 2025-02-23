What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Corning Q1 Earnings?

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Corning in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

GLW opened at $51.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.65. Corning has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.72, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,063 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,170 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Corning by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 2,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Corning by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in Corning by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 10,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total transaction of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $435,722.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,085 shares of company stock worth $2,103,486 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 193.11%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

