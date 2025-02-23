William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for HLMN

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hillman Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hillman Solutions had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $349.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hillman Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ HLMN opened at $10.02 on Friday. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

In related news, Director Philip Woodlief sold 19,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $221,129.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,966.98. This trade represents a 26.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 231.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 765.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

