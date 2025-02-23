William Blair Has Bearish Estimate for CRL Q2 Earnings

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.58. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s FY2025 earnings at $9.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.71.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $163.11 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $150.79 and a 12 month high of $275.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,087.39, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. This trade represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,112.50. The trade was a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,071.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,153.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

